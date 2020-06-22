(Video) Carra mutters something under his breath about Lovren… but the mic picks it up

Dejan Lovren’s 17 minute cameo against Everton last night was fairly error strewn.
The Croat came on for Joel Matip, when the Cameroonian picked up an injury, and didn’t fill Liverpool fans with any confidence whatsoever.
He got done by Richarlison two times, when throwing himself into a challenge rather than waiting – and we’d have conceded if it wasn’t for Alisson between the sticks and later on a great block by Joe Gomez.
In this clip below, it sounds like Carra has muttered that Lovren is ‘useless,’ after agreeing that it’s the right decision for strikers to play on him…
The pair are slyly at each other’s throats right now, with Lovren recently liking a Twitter post by Mikael Silvestre slating our former vice-captain.
Jamie Carragher
Tell you what’s the right decision, play on Lovren
(Under his breath) Useless
#EVELIV pic.twitter.com/p9j62lUlO9
— MBBETTING (@MBBETTINGUK) June 21, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VkI0L4CkZA
— JohnSmith1988 (@Smith1988John) June 21, 2020
