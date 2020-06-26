(Video) Henderson’s first moments as a PL-winning captain are incredibly humbling

Jordan Henderson is a Premier League Champion; the skipper has led the current crop of absolute living legends to a peak we’ve not seen in 30 years.
Liverpool were crowned the new Champions of England last night, as Manchester City dropped three points at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea.
Henderson gave a quick interview after the worst kept secret in football was confirmed as a reality – and the skipper cut an incredibly humble figure.
The captain is visibly emotional, and his words will sum it all up better than I ever can. Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):
Jordan Henderson is a Liverpool Legend.
