(Video) Henderson’s first moments as a PL-winning captain are incredibly humbling

Jordan Henderson is a Premier League Champion; the skipper has led the current crop of absolute living legends to a peak we’ve not seen in 30 years.

Liverpool were crowned the new Champions of England last night, as Manchester City dropped three points at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea.

Henderson gave a quick interview after the worst kept secret in football was confirmed as a reality – and the skipper cut an incredibly humble figure.

The captain is visibly emotional, and his words will sum it all up better than I ever can. Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):