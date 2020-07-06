(Video) Naby Keita highlights v Aston Villa: Crisp passes and super assist for LFC’s no.8

Naby Keita was recalled to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the Aston Villa game yesterday, and did pretty well.

In fact, we’d suggest he was the best of the midfielders.

His pass into Sadio Mane let to the game’s crucial opening goal, but he played telling passes into the box of a similar nature throughout the 90 minutes.

Keita might be a little worried about his future given the consistent rumours about Thiago joining from Bayern Munich, but Klopp likes him as an option and we think he’ll probably stick around.

Check out his compilation below, with footage used from Sky Sports: