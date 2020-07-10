(Video) “It could’ve been an uncomfortable evening; Liverpool smelt blood”: Brighton boss’ honest post-match interview

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has gone some way to comparing the Liverpool squad to sharks, after his side’s 3-1 loss to the Reds.

Mohamed Salah and co. were in the mood in the early stages of the game and punished the Seagulls, making it 2-0 by just the 8th minute.

Potter doesn’t hide away from the fact “it could’ve been an uncomfortable evening” because “Liverpool smelt blood”, as stated in his honest post-match interview.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):