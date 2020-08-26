Klopp says where Brewster needs to improve despite two-goal salvo

Rhian Brewster is a natural in front of goal – that much is blindingly obvious – but Jurgen Klopp wants a greater contribution throughout the rest of the game.

The striker scored two times yesterday as Liverpool drew 2-2 with Rb Salzburg. The regular starters were 2-0 down after half-time, but Brewster led a revival with the squad players in the second period.

Klopp though says there is still room for improvement.

“He can learn a lot of things but he is a natural goalscorer. That’s what he is. He can be more involved in games, but in the decisive moments he is 100 per cent there,” he said, according to Neil Jones on Twitter.

We’d argue that despite what Divock Origi has done for Liverpool – which is plenty – Brewster has earned a chance to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

His finishing is so clinical that given the minutes Origi gets, he’d simply score more goals – and provide us impetus off the bench or when one of the regular front-three needs a break.

We could also send him on loan to a Premier League side, but only one who could guarantee us he’d be starting week in, week out.