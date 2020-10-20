(Video) ‘I can’t believe you put this on me…’ Connor Coady unimpressed with Carra’s Van Dijk replacement windup

Jamie Carragher asked Connor Coady a slightly cheeky question on Monday Night Football yesterday evening, as Wolves beat Leeds 1-0.

Post-match, Carra told the centre-back Jurgen Klopp had just been talking about him in a press-conference (he hadn’t), about whether he’d want to come back to Liverpool as Virgil van Dijk’s replacement, with the Dutchman sadly out for the campaign.

Coady dealt with it well, in fairness – and was utterly professional, too – laughing it off – and maintaining his composure in explaining how much he likes skippering Wolves.

But you could tell he was a little taken aback with the attempted stitch-up!

We’d love him at Anfield, but it’s not one that’ll happen in January. Wolves would ask for simply too much money.