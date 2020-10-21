(Video) Two U23 centre-backs train with Liverpool senior squad ahead of Ajax match

Defenders Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have trained with the senior Liverpool squad ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Ajax.

The youthful duo have been brought into the mix after injures to Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, meaning Jurgen Klopp is a little light on options.

Williams has started the season with the U23s, while Phillips remains in limbo and could be the preferred choice for fourth-choice senior until January.

The duo’s involvement at Melwood certainly suggests they’re in Klopp’s plans for the season. Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 0:50: