(Video) Liverpool drop footage of new training facility & reveal what it’ll be called

Liverpool have finally released some official footage of the new training facility in Kirkby – and it looks a belter!

The club have confirmed it’ll be called the AXA Training Centre, with the insurance company coming in as the Reds’ first training complex naming partner.

The new complex means both senior and youth squads will be in the same place, something Jurgen Klopp has wanted for a while, and is a symbol of the progress the club has made in recent years.

Liverpool dropped a video of the training facility online earlier today – and you can watch it below (via LFC TV):