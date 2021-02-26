(Video) Guardiola says ‘average players’ can only win one title; admits having more money has funded several for City

Speaking in his pre-match presser, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that funds have played a part in his side’s success.

The former Barcelona boss was referring to comments he’d made after the Citizens victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League, which had initially been received as sarcastic.

It’s a starkly honest – and somewhat accurate – assessment of how the Manchester-based side have carved a path to domestic success, and perhaps a veiled dig in Liverpool’s direction.

We’d be quick to argue that our problems this season are down to a squad stretched beyond thin by injuries in defence; ultimately, a full-strength Liverpool side would be putting up a far greater fight.

To then insinuate that Jurgen Klopp’s struggles defending the club’s title this term is due to being inundated with average players is quite ludicrous – if that’s what Guardiola is suggesting.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

🗣"You can win 1 title with average players, but to win a lot of titles you need top top top top players and they cost money" Pep Guardiola responds to his comments saying Manchester City's success is down to having money pic.twitter.com/oIfK9vTXyF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2021