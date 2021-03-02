(Video) Carragher noticed a change in Klopp’s tactics which helped Liverpool win

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher clocked a slight tweak in Jurgen Klopp’s plan against Sheffield United at the weekend.

The former defender believes the Reds boss set up to use Curtis Jones as an extra attacker against the Blades, leaving Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum to hold the fort down in midfield.

It worked very well, with the young Scouser breaking the deadlock early on in the second-half before Roberto Firmino (sort of) found the back of the net to double the lead.

Take a look at Carra’s analysis below (via Sky Sports):