Why Nat Phillips wasn’t involved for Liverpool against Chelsea

When Liverpool confirmed Jurgen Klopp’s team selection for the Premier League clash with Chelsea on Thursday night, many fans wondered where Nat Phillips was.

Even though Fabinho was brought back into the team after an injury, it was a surprise the Bolton-born centre-half wasn’t even on the bench at Anfield.

Rhys Williams was named in his place, however.

Speaking shortly before kick-off, the Liverpool boss confirmed Phillips had picked up a fresh injury, but is yet to confirm the true nature of the affliction.

“If you have options then it makes you stronger, but it’s always players coming back, when they’re back on the bench and they’re not injured any more – this is good and we have to make sure we try to use them as early as possible,” Klopp is quoted as saying by the Echo.

“With Fab, it was necessary because Nat is out, but it’s brilliant news.”

Phillips’ injury obviously comes as a big blow to Liverpool, with the Reds strapped for defensive options this season.

At least Klopp can rely on Fabinho again after the Brazilian’s return to fitness.