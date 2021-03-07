(Video) Richard Keys makes ludicrous claim about ‘jealousy’ in LFC squad

Richard Keys has claimed that Liverpool’s poor run of results have been partly caused by “jealousy” in relation to the highest earners in the squad.

The beIN Sports host said he felt there was “a deep unhappiness in the squad”, which has been further compounded by the speculation surrounding Mo Salah’s future and a feeling of the top earners not pulling their weight on the pitch.

It’s a rather sensational claim from Keyes without any evidence beyond reports alleging knowledge of our Egyptian forward’s mindset in regard to his Anfield future.

Having experienced a drop-off in performances following injuries in defence, the second-half of Liverpool’s season has spiraled.

The idea that jealousy could be playing a part, however, is utterly ridiculous given the culture Jurgen Klopp has cultivated.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Why are Liverpool struggling so badly? @richardajkeys is convinced that jealously in the team of the top earners in the squad is a decisive factor in the downfall of the Reds!#beINPL #LIVFUL Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/xNHrdiT1Ac — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 7, 2021