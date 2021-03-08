(Video) BT Sport drop emotional LFC montage to celebrate Gerrard & Rangers’ title

BT Sport have released an interesting three-minute video on their social media channels featuring Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The now-Rangers boss secured the Sottish Premiership title over the weekend, as Celtic faltered against Dundee United.

The below video is a montage of moments Gerrard talked about winning a domestic league title with Liverpool, before showing some clips of the former club captain as the boss of the Champions of Scotland.

It’s a little wonky, to be honest – with the former Reds superstar obviously talking about winning the Premier League in the clips used, but it’s still touching nonetheless!

Take a watch – pictures via BT Sport.

