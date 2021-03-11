(Video) Wow: Naby Keita was touch perfect in his 19 minutes v Rb Leipzig

Naby Keita was unlucky not to be in the starting XI v Rb Leipzig following his decent return v Fulham on Sunday, but managed to show his skills in the 19 minutes he featured.

Coming on as a sub for Thiago, Keita immediately played a part in our second goal, feeding Divock Origi down the right, with the Belgian crossing for Sadio Mane to score.

He then played a lovely through-ball to Origi again, before making some smart interceptions and recycling the ball cleverly to the flanks.

It’s the kind of performance Jurgen Klopp will love – as it’s tactically astute and offers plenty going in both directions.

We’d like to see a midfield three of Fabinho, Thiago and Keita on Monday night versus Wolves.

Naby Keita vs. RB Leipzig 19 minutes played .. pic.twitter.com/ACslkLtJWo — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) March 11, 2021