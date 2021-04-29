(Video) Virgil van Dijk hits social media with big fitness update that’ll excite Liverpool fans

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has taken to Twitter to share a new video of himself training at the club’s Kirkby centre.

The centre-half is still in the middle of his eventual comeback from injury, but his latest update shows him running around on grass.

It may seem like such a minor thing, but we’ve not seen van Dijk breaking into a run since before sustaining his injury in the Merseyside Derby.

His comeback is still some way away, but it’s a stride in the right direction for the big man…

Take a look at the video below.

