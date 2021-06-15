Liverpool linked with shock move for Yves Bissouma’s 29-year-old team-mate – report

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Gross.

That’s according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, who claim the 29-year-old has attracted the eyes of Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff.

The above report vaguely credits Serie A sides with interest in Gross, but states the midfielder is ready for a ‘big leap’ to Anfield.

The Brighton star’s current contract runs until next summer, so perhaps there are concerns he may not plan on sticking around long after he turns 30 – but that’s just speculation on our part.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Gross’ team-mate Yves Bissouma this summer.

That’s according to Times journalist Duncan Castles, who goes as far as to suggest Klopp has taken a personal interest in the potential signing of the Mali international.

If either report is accurate remains to be seen, but there are a lot of rumours flying around that Liverpool are keen on signing a new midfielder this summer…