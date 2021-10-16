Journalist confirms Liverpool ready to hand Salah £350k/w to keep him at Anfield

Liverpool and FSG are said to be preparing a bumper contract for Mo Salah, amounting to £350,000-a-week, to persuade him to extend his stay at Anfield until 2025, as noted in a tweet by Ekrem Konur.

The Egyptian international is reportedly looking for a new contract to keep him at the club until 2026, according to Football Insider.

💷Liverpool are prepared to offer Mohamed Salah a new deal worth £350,000 per week. 📝Liverpool want to extend the contract with MO Salah until in 2025. #LFC #Liverpool #RedTogether #Salah

A contract until 2025 would keep the former Chelsea frontman in Merseyside until he turns 33.

The common concern with players entering into their 30s is that the point of decline is never too far away.

However, for a truly exceptional band of players who have turned conditioning into a veritable art form – of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi – there was a case to be made for extending their futures at their respective clubs.

We’d be inclined to argue that Salah fits neatly within that category of superstars and could potentially maintain a high standard at Anfield well into his 30s.

As such, we may regret potentially letting the No.11 leave us if he can still deliver at the highest level elsewhere.

