(Video) AFTV predictions ahead of tomorrow’s game between Liverpool and Arsenal

AFTV is a divisive YouTube channel that seems to be hated by the Arsenal faithful and laughed at by all other supporters, including some Liverpool fans.

Several of the regulars on there will be well-known figures for some and relative unknowns to others but they have spoken with some pre-match predictions.

The Arsenal supporters will head to Anfield buoyed by the recent performances of both teams but not with the historical record of the Gunners on our turf.

Three men were asked for their opinions on what was a landmark episode to celebrate reaching one million followers on Instagram and Facebook for the YouTube channel with 1.4 million subscribers.

Lee Judges said: “Defensively, I think we’re in a better position than we’ve ever been going up to Liverpool … I’m optimistic we can get something from the game and put in a good performance”.

Curtis Shaw gave his opinion: “I’m dangerously optimistic … I’m predicting a draw”.

Finally, Kelechi predicted: “When I go to watch Arsenal I always expect to win but I also have to be realistic, after all the times I’ve been to Anfield I can’t remember a victory but I think this time might be different”.

Dangerously optimistic of a draw is a great line to illustrate our historic performances in this fixture but it does feel as though we have met Mikel Arteta’s side at a bad time, given their poor start to the season.

Our recent results haven’t been great either and we will be hoping to recreate the Old Trafford showing rather than that of Brighton and West Ham.

It’s going to be a tough game but we’ll wait and see what happens tomorrow.

