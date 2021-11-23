(Video) Watch a behind-the-scenes look at Anfield in the 1980s in fascinating video that shows how much the stadium has changed

Anfield is currently undergoing a revamp where the Anfield Road End is increasing in capacity and since the new owners have arrived there have been plenty of structural changes.

This is only in the past 10 years, since the 1980s even more has changed in our iconic stadium and it’s easy to forget what the stadium used to look like 40-odd years ago.

To be able to view the current ground through the prism of the past provides a fascinating insight into what Liverpool’s home for 129 years, looked like in the 80s.

The video captures the old style turnstiles and ticket office, no sign of an online members ticket sale in sight!

Then there’s the staff who take a break from mopping and buffing the dressing room floor to make a bacon and egg butty for players like Ronnie Whelan and Bruce Grobbelaar.

It then moves to an interesting discussion on supporting both Merseyside teams and whether that is still the case, the relationship has certainly soured since then but the discussion amongst ground staff and cleaners is a sign of the changing times then.

All in all, a very interesting snapshot of a bygone era at our club.

You can watch the full video thanks to @angiesliverpool on Twitter:

Anfield, behind the scenes, 1980s Liverpool pic.twitter.com/bjZrUe5Thu — Angies Liverpool was 😇🍰 (@angiesliverpool) November 22, 2021

