(Video) ‘You saw him yesterday’ – Football fan tells Bruno Fernandes he’s chosen Mo Salah over him in FPL in hilarious footage

The love for Mo Salah seems to be somewhat universal (at least as far as the Fantasy Premier League is concerned) with one football fan telling Bruno Fernandes that he’d been overlooked in favour of the Egyptian.

The Manchester United star looked a little disappointed with the comment, though it’s hard to dispute the choice on current form.

The former Roma attacker has enjoyed a scintillating campaign thus far, registering 26 goals in 19 games (across all competitions) this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FootballForAll & originating from @ReallyFuad:

🚨⚽️ | Bruno Fernandes annoyed at a fan for choosing Mo Salah over him in FPL pic.twitter.com/tBDa89edtL — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) December 3, 2021