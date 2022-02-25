Liverpool optimistic one injured Red could be available for Carabao Cup clash after outdoor session completed

Diogo Jota has handed Liverpool some hope of his potential availability for the club’s upcoming Carabao Cup clash on Sunday.

This comes from Dominic King at the Daily Mail, with the Portuguese international having completed an outdoor session yesterday.

Be that as it may, of course, the pressure will be on the No.20 to register two team training sessions today and tomorrow in order to stake a claim for selection against Chelsea at Wembley.

Even with two sessions under his belt, we’d imagine that the former Wolves hitman would be handed a start on the bench in light of Luis Diaz’s full fitness and superb form of late in the frontline.

Either way, it would be a huge boost to our chances of securing some early silverware this term with more significant firepower restored to the squad.

Given how well our winter signing has adjusted to life in Merseyside, we’d highly doubt that there will be any serious concerns on Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff’s side over the challenge posed by the upcoming final.

