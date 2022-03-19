Liverpool warned quadruple hopes could quickly unravel as BBC journalist points to Arsenal example

Chris Bevan has warned Liverpool that their hopes of securing a historic quadruple could quickly unravel after pointing to Arsenal’s prior collapse in the 2010/11 campaign.

The Merseysiders remain on course for a clean sweep after securing their first trophy of the season in the form of the Carabao Cup, courtesy of a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.

“The Gunners’ best attempt at a clean sweep actually came in 2010-11 – and is a warning to Liverpool of how quickly things can go wrong,” the journalist wrote for BBC Sport.

“Arsene Wenger’s side were within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester United on 23 February but, after a shock defeat by Birmingham in the League Cup final scuppered their quadruple hopes on 27 February, they managed only one more league win in March and April and ended up finishing fourth.

“Barcelona beat them in the last 16 of the Champions League on 8 March and United knocked them out of the FA Cup in the quarter-finals four days later, meaning a season that promised so much unravelled in the space of two weeks.

“Liverpool cannot end up completely empty-handed like that, but this season will hardly be seen as a success if the Carabao Cup is the only trophy they have secured come the end of May.”

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s men can almost taste the remaining silverware, with a two-leg Champions League clash with Benfica and a FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest all that stands in the way of appearances in the semi-finals of both competitions.

With one of the deepest – if not the deepest – Liverpool squads in history, one has to be more than hopeful of our chances of strong run in all competitions.

Considering too the boost Luis Diaz’s signing has given us of late, it seems we have all of the ingredients required to have a good crack at making the history books at the very least.

We’ll be wanting to avoid major injuries, of course, with the hamstring concern Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a reminder of how quickly things could derail for the club if we were to be encumbered with an injury crisis at this stage of the season.

