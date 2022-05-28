(Video) Incredible scenes of hundreds of Liverpool supporters singing the Klopp chant in Paris will blow fans’ minds

To say that Liverpool fans have turned Paris red would be something of an understatement as Reds gathered in their thousands ahead of the Champions League final.

Capturing Jamie Webster serenading supporters in the French capital, James Pearce’s footage shows an endless stream of Reds singing along to Jurgen Klopp’s new fan chant.

With less than four hours to go until the clash with Real Madrid (at the time of writing), the travelling support has delivered an atmosphere that will no doubt live long in the memory of those fortunate to attend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of James Pearce’s official Twitter account:

Thought Madrid was crazy but this is on a different level. #LFC pic.twitter.com/M9BiOa92zB — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 28, 2022