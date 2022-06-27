(Images) Owen Beck uploads images of his holiday as he prepares for Liverpool’s pre-season to start

With a week to go until Liverpool’s pre-season begins, Owen Beck has been enjoying some sun and sightseeing on his holiday.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 19-year-old uploaded a selection of images from his break in Marbella, Spain and looks to be having a great time.

The Wrexham-born left-back will be hoping to get the opportunity to play some minutes in pre-season with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

READ MORE: Andros Townsend on how Jurgen Klopp has ‘been moaning for years’ and ‘constantly banging on’ before getting his own way

With the training at Kirkby set to begin on the 4th of July, ahead of a tour of Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany this summer, where the Reds will face Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

The return back to England will be met with a friendly against Strasbourg and the Community Shield against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

This will all precede the start of the Premier League season, as we travel to newly promoted Fulham and Craven Cottage for the opening day of the campaign.

You can view the images via Beck’s Instagram page:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business