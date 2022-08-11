17-year-old signs new ‘long-term new contract’ with Liverpool after impressing during pre-season

If the midfield crisis is as bad as some perceive it to be online, then Liverpool may need to have some strong academy prospects ready to aid the first-team this season and we may have found one.

During pre-season, the performances of Stefan Bajcetic caught the eye of many supporters and he has been rewarded – as reported by Ian Doyle from The Echo: ‘#LFC midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has signed a long-term new contract.

‘Having penned his first professional deal in November, he has been rewarded for his progress over the summer when he starred in a number of first-team friendlies. Was on the bench v Fulham last weekend’.

The 17-year-old still has a lot of work to do, as well as a lot of time on his hands, in order to find a way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

However, for the Spaniard to be offered a new deal just nine months after his previous one, it shows that his performances this summer have not gone ignored and there are plans to use him in the future.

This season it may boil down to some Carabao Cup and FA Cup run-outs but there’s no reason as to why the former Celta Vigo youngster couldn’t have a similar impact to Tyler Morton last season, in this campaign.

The absence of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the current first-team squad, may mean that the son of former Serbian international Srdan Bajcetic could again earn a place on the bench against Crystal Palace, as he did against Fulham.

Having five substitutions in place for the league campaign may mean that there are several chances for the teenager to impress in the upcoming season too.

