Liverpool interested in move for ex-Manchester United goalkeeper – report

Liverpool are believed to be interested in a move for German goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, that’s according to BILD (via The Boot Room).

The Hannover 96 stopper is out of contract at the Bundesliga 2 outfit in the summer and he’s yet to be offered a new deal by the club.

Although the Reds currently have possibly the best ‘keeper in the world in Alisson Becker as first choice and Caoimhin Kelleher as a quality back-up, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly wanting to add to his options with Adrian out of contract at the end of the season.

Reports are suggesting that the German outfit can extend Zieler’s deal by a further year if he plays 25 times for the club this season and he looks set to do so after already featuring 17 times.

The 33-year-old actually progressed through the youth ranks at Manchester United but never made a senior appearance for the Old Trafford outfit.

He spent time on loan at Northampton Town while at the Red Devils and also featured for Leicester City earlier in his career.

The German international would bring a lot of experience to Klopp’s squad and although his game time would likely be limited on Merseyside, the opportunity to play under our German tactician may appeal to the shot stopper.

