Ex-Red tips Liverpool to finish in top four as he outlines the importance of a fully fit squad

Charlie Adam believes Liverpool will still finish in the top four this season despite their inconsistent start to the campaign.

The Reds are currently 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but the former Scotland international believes that results will soon pick up when Jurgen Klopp has a fully fit squad to choose from.

“I’ve no doubt Liverpool will be in the top four come the end of the season,” the former Reds No. 26 told Grosvenor Sports (via the Liverpool Echo). “They’re getting key players back and they have undoubted quality in the squad. I can see Liverpool winning seven or eight, maybe even nine games in a row once the squad is at full strength again.”

There’s no denying that we’ve been seriously unfortunate with injuries this season.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo have all picked up long-term injuries while Virgil van Dijk and Bobby Firmino currently join them on the treatment table and will be absent for today’s clash with Brighton.

All of those players, except Diaz, will return to team training in the next couple of weeks meaning that they should be in contention to feature against Real Madrid in the Champions League on February 21.

Strengthening the squad this month would’ve made a lot of sense, but despite the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV, Klopp has admitted that further signings are unlikely before the summer.

We certainly have confidence in the lads to turn things around during the second half of the campaign to ensure we’re competing in Europe’s premier competition next term.

