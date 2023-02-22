(Video) Carragher slams ’embarrassing’ and ‘defensively shambolic’ Liverpool performance

Liverpool endured a tough evening at Anfield as we all had to watch Real Madrid put five goals past us and Jamie Carragher was quick to share his thoughts on the match.

Speaking on CBS Sport, the Bootle-born pundit said: “That was shambolic for Liverpool, embarrassing. We’ve made excuses for them all season and the reasons why they haven’t done as well as previous seasons but that was a disgrace that second-half… when I talk about them being shambolic, they’ve been defensively shambolic all season”.

Coming off the back of two strong performances against Everton and Newcastle, confidence was high but perhaps these results only papered over the cracks of a season-long dip in our performance level.

It’s clear that our former defender is not happy with how we’re playing at the back currently and it seems that we may need a big summer of transfers, in order to get back to the level we have been under Jurgen Klopp.

"Embarrassing. That was a disgrace that second-half…"@Carra23 isn't mincing his words. 😬 pic.twitter.com/d4MpCz77n7 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2023

