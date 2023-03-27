(Video) Naby Keita strikes early to give Guinea the lead in AFCON qualifier

Naby Keita has not scored for Liverpool all season, but he needed just four minutes to put Guinea in front in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tonight.

Les Syli National are away to Ethiopa, who they defeated 2-0 on Friday, and they wasted little time in putting their opponents to the sword again.

In the opening exchanges of the game, which is taking place at the neutral venue of Casablanca in Morocco, the 28-year-old got on the end of an exquisite through ball from François Kamano.

Keita ghosted in between two Ethiopian defenders and took one touch to set himself before slotting past Said Habtamu to break the deadlock early on.

We haven’t seen the best of the former RB Leipzig man this season, but tonight he served up a reminder of what he can offer, even if it’s against a team ranked 138th in the world.

You can see Keita’s goal below, courtesy of @KvaraThings on Twitter: