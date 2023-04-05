Ex-Klopp favourite admits Liverpool boss might have tapped him up in 2017

Robert Lewandowski has now admitted that his former manager at Borussia Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp, had tried to convince him to join Liverpool when the two sides met in the Audi Cup in 2017.

The now Barcelona frontman noted that he wasn’t quite sure if the German’s proposal was entirely serious.

“We spoke on that occasion. Klopp asked me, ‘Don’t you want to come to Liverpool?’ We looked at each other, then I laughed,” the Poland international told Sport BILD (via Football 365). “I don’t know if he was totally serious. But going to Liverpool was never in my mind.”

Even at the age of 34, the striker continues to be a force at the peak of European football, having registered a remarkable 34 goal contributions in as many games for Xavi’s men (across all competitions) this season.

The thought of Liverpool potentially having boasted Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino – all close to the peak of their powers – is a mouthwatering one.

That being said, it’s difficult to see how we could have possibly afforded the former Bayern Munich star during his time in Bavaria, so we have to assume that our German tactician was speaking with a bit of tongue in cheek.

Still, it’s a shame that Klopp never got another opportunity to work with one of the footballers he rates most highly from across three managerial jobs.

