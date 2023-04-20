(Video) Liverpool fans will love Gakpo’s reaction to being subbed off against Leeds

Liverpool comfortably breezed past Leeds United with a huge 6-1 victory at Elland Road and the reaction of Cody Gakpo being subbed off the pitch, shows just how invested he already is with wearing a red shirt.

The Reds had just scored our fifth of the match and Jurgen Klopp readied a four-man change, with our No.18 being the first player to be withdrawn from the field.

The following ‘high 10s’ he offered out to his teammates was a joy to behold and a far cry from the oft seen sulking sessions of those being withdrawn – although it is a lot easier to come off the pitch after we’re so far ahead.

Watching the Dutchman interact with his still relatively new mates is great though and just shows how he feels part of his new home.

You can watch Gakpo’s reaction with the subs (from 6:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

