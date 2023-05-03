Liverpool look set to lose midfielder Klopp loves to Premier League rival – Sky Sports

Brighton and Hove Albion are understood to be ‘very close to agreeing a deal’ to sign James Milner from Liverpool at the end of the season.

This comes courtesy of an update from Sky Sports Twitter, with the Englishman’s contract set to expire this summer alongside that of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s.

BREAKING 🚨: Brighton are close to an agreement to sign James Milner pic.twitter.com/f69UumwbGs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 3, 2023

Jurgen Klopp had been thought to be keen on extending the stay of the veteran midfielder – viewing him still as an ‘incredibly important player’ (Daily Mail) – though it seems the prospect of extending his playing career at another outfit has proven the more attractive option.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer news every Liverpool fan had been dreading

READ MORE: Astonishing Gini Wijnaldum stat proves clear Liverpool transfer need Klopp can’t ignore

Ahead of a summer of upheaval behind the scenes with new signings aplenty expected to arrive during the upcoming window, it’s a shame to think we’ll be losing such a key part of the dressing room and a standard setter to boot.

Regardless, few can question the commitment of the former England international who has been nothing short of a stellar servant for the club since his switch away from Manchester City.

Whatever his next move, we at Empire of the Kop want to wish Milner all the best for the future.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions