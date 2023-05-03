Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer news every Liverpool fan had been dreading

It’s the news every Liverpool fan had been dreading witnessing on their phone screens ahead of the summer transfer window: Jude Bellingham looks set to not be joining Jurgen Klopp’s Reds this summer.

Fabrizio Romano instead confirmed in a tweet that Real Madrid ‘are close’ to finalising a deal with Borussia Dortmund to bring the exciting prodigy to the Spanish capital.

Despite suggestions that the Merseysiders hadn’t completely given up on the deal and that the Englishman would consider prolonging his stay in Germany to get his ideal move, it seems both Manchester City and their domestic rivals have been pipped to the move.

What now for Liverpool’s summer transfer window?

It’s not entirely unexpected given the obvious pull of a club of Madrid’s pedigree, though one might have hoped that one of Jurgen Klopp’s top targets would still be available in a year’s time when the midfield situation had presumably improved.

Jude Bellingham’s contract had been due to run out in 2025 – (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

As things stand, it looks like we’ll have to settle for cheaper (though still more than talented) alternatives, with the likes of Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister both continuing to earn links to the red half of Merseyside – as was previously expected from the club’s well-documented u-turn.

