(Video) Carlton Palmer nails it with his verdict on Klopp’s actions during Liverpool win v Spurs

Amid the seemingly endless condemnation of Jurgen Klopp ever since Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday, one pundit has cut through the noise to deliver a fair and balanced assessment.

Simon Jordan ranted on talkSPORT that the Reds manager should be banned from entering the stadium on matchdays or working on the training ground for the duration of any suspension he may face arising from an FA charge, also calling the German a ‘liar‘ over his comments on Paul Tierney.

Meanwhile, Brian Cassidy, CEO of Ref Support UK, has even called for points to be deducted from the Anfield club over the 55-year-old’s conduct last weekend as he angrily celebrated Diogo Jota’s stoppage time winner in the face of fourth official John Brooks (Daily Express).

However, offering a welcome antidote to all that vitriol is Carlton Palmer, who acknowledged that Klopp was wrong but added that the discourse against him in recent days has been excessive.

He said on talkSPORT: “I think the thing with Klopp has been blown out of all proportion. He’s been brilliant for English football. Yes, there is a line that he can’t cross. Did he cross that line? Yes, and he’s all but apologised. Emotions run high in football, don’t they?

“He has a responsibility as manager of Liverpool Football Club, but as a previous manager, I can also get the emotion as well. Yes, he’s got to be dealt with, but let’s not make too much about it. It shouldn’t have happened and hopefully it won’t happen again.”

These are very refreshing observations from Palmer, who’s nailed it with his assertion that Klopp did cross a line with his conduct last Sunday but has been the recipient of excessive (sometimes personal) criticism amid calls for some ludicrous punishments.

It’s nice to hear a voice of reason emerging through all the noise, and as the pundit pointed out, the Liverpool manager has publicly acknowledged regret over what happened at the weekend.

Once he learns from it, that should be the end of the matter.

You can catch the clip of Palmer’s comments below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: