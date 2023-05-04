‘Exceptional’ Liverpool forward shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Month

Liverpool have enjoyed a resurgence to our top form in the past seven games and this has rightfully seen one man rewarded with the chance to claim some individual acclaim, due to his high performance level.

As reported on the club’s official website: ‘Diogo Jota has been shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Month award for April‘.

With Jurgen Klopp also naming his Portuguese forward as ‘exceptional’ (via liverpoolfc.com) after his return to form, it’s been quite the month for him and the long-awaited end of his goal scoring drought.

Over a year since his strike against Manchester City, our No.20 then bounced back by netting five goals in the month of April and none were sweeter than his last-gasp winner against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

The 26-year-old’s back-to-back braces against both Leeds United and Nottingham Forest meant that his confidence and acclaim was rightfully increased, after a long injury recovery.

Although knocks to his back and ribs have affected the last two performances for the former Wolves man, he and everyone at the club will be delighted to see this award possibly heading his way.

Competition lies in Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Eberechi Eze, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke and Ollie Watkins but as this is decided for by the fans – we can make a difference.

You can cast your vote for the man who’s better than Luis Figo, don’t you know – here.

