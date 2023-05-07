Virgil van Dijk reveals Alisson’s ‘biggest quality’ after Brazilian reaches major Liverpool milestone

Virgil van Dijk has heaped huge praise on Alisson Becker after the Brazilian shot stopper kept his 100th Liverpool clean sheet during yesterday’s 1-0 defeat of Brentford at Anfield.

The former AS Roma man didn’t have the busiest of afternoons against the West London outfit but ever since joining the Reds back in 2018 he has become recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Although van Dijk is aware of the world-class performances that our No. 1 so regularly puts in for the Reds, the Dutchman was keen to point out what he believes is the 30-year-old’s ‘biggest quality’.

“The biggest quality, is how he is as a person and how important he is for the group,” the Dutchman said (as quoted by GOAL). “Obviously on the pitch his qualities are there for everyone to see – his contribution, the saves, the leadership, that’s all very important. But away from the pitch is just as important, the qualities he has. He is a big, big leader in the group and someone a lot of players look up to.

“He’s an example for a lot of players, especially goalkeepers. I’m very glad that he’s my goalkeeper and we have been very successful. Obviously this [100 clean sheets] is for him a big moment and hopefully there is many more to come.”

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool splashed £67m out to secure Alisson’s signature but he has been worth every single penny.

He’s helped the club pick up every major trophy possible and it’s fair to say that we wouldn’t be where we are at the moment without him.

The Brazil international will be hoping for more shut outs during our final three games of the campaign as we look to snatch a Champions League spot.

We face Leicester City away from home next monday before welcoming Aston Villa to Anfield and then travelling to Southampton on the final day.

