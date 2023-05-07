(Video) Curtis Jones provides a naughty backheel in his eighth successive start for the Reds

Curtis Jones has had a real resurgence to form and favour of late and after starting the last eight games for Liverpool, it’s clear that his confidence is really growing with each extra minute he’s handed on the pitch.

One such example of this came during the victory over Brentford, as Fabinho fired the ball into his feet whilst two onrushing opponents closed him down.

Never one to lack confidence, the young Scouser weighed up his options and decided that a deft backheel was the perfect way to move the ball onto Diogo Jota – and he was right.

It can’t be a coincidence that the Reds haven’t lost any of the games since the 22-year-old has been given the chance from the start and so we should expect that Jurgen Klopp will continue to trust the talented local lad.

You can watch the Jones skill via @LFC on Twitter:

