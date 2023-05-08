‘I have a feeling…’ – Journalist shares top 4 prediction that Liverpool fans will love

One journalist has backed Liverpool to edge out Manchester United for a position in next season’s Champions League amid the contrasting form of the two teams.

Just 29 days ago, Jurgen Klopp’s men were 12 points adrift of the Red Devils with the same number of matches played. That gap is now down to one, albeit with Erik ten Hag’s side still having a game in hand.

A run of six successive wins has propelled the Reds into top-four contention, and The Mirror‘s Felix Keith believes they’ll overtake the Old Trafford outfit – who’ve collected just four points from the last 12 available – by the end of the Premier League campaign.

The news outlet’s football reporters gave their verdicts in the race for the Champions League positions, with Keith saying: “Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six in a row and you wouldn’t bet against them winning their final three, either. They face two relegation-threatened sides in Leicester and Southampton, as well as Aston Villa at Anfield.

“Manchester United do have a game in hand – and their run-in also looks favourable, with Wolves, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham to come – but their last two defeats have shown considerable weaknesses that can be exploited by the chasing pack and they have one eye on the FA Cup final.

“Brighton do have three games in hand on Liverpool and Spurs, but I can’t see them closing the gap and sneaking a Champions League place, with away games against Arsenal and Newcastle and a home match against Man City to come.

“It looks to me like Liverpool are the only real contenders. They have the momentum and I have a feeling they will pip United to fourth place and invert the narrative of the entire season in the process.”

Liverpool’s current campaign has strong echoes of the 2020/21 season, when a dreadful post-New Year period seemed to end any hopes of a top-four place before a surge in April and May catapulted them into the Champions League for a finish.

The Reds’ fate is still out of their hands, as even three wins over Leicester, Aston Villa and Southampton won’t guarantee them fourth. We still need either Manchester United or Newcastle to drop enough points to miss out, while also ensuring we take care of our own business.

They both play before Jurgen Klopp’s side next weekend, although any slips from either could give the Merseysiders a chance to end the matchday in the top four if they win away to the Foxes.

The odds are still slightly against Liverpool given their need for favours from elsewhere, but the remit for us is simple – win our final three games and don’t be left with any regrets if one of the two Uniteds above us drop points.

