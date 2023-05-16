Liverpool set to land teenage gem in echoes of Ben Doak swoop; he’s impressed ex-UCL winner

A year after signing Ben Doak from Celtic for a reported £600,000 (talkSPORT), Liverpool could be about to land another precocious British teenager for a six-figure fee.

According to The Mirror, the Reds are poised to sign Harvey Owen from Wolves for £800,000, with the centre-back having caught the eye in the Black Country.

While Doak – now 17 – has already made five senior appearances in his first year at the club (Transfermarkt), don’t expect this latest wonderkid to make the breakthrough for another couple of seasons at least, as he’s still just 14 years old.

READ MORE: Mason Mount now closer to signing for Liverpool than ever before after bombshell update

READ MORE: Editor’s Column: Liverpool need a world-class right-back… Andrea Pirlo never covered the right-back spot

As per Wolves’ official website, Owen has been called up to England underage camps, a sure sign of the teenager’s talent, while Old Gold youth coach Wes Hughes pointed out how the youngster had played at under-15 level when he was only 13 years old.

He went on to outline how, after one youth game, the prospective Liverpool signing was approached by Yaya Toure and complimented on his performance by the ex-Manchester City midfielder, who’s also won the Champions League with Barcelona.

Hughes gave this further insight into the 14-year-old centre-back: “He’s a right-footed player who likes to play on the left side at the back – whether that’s in a back three or a back four. He’s come on leaps and bounds in terms of his football.”

Assuming there are no late hitches to scupper the transfer, the Reds will welcome a player in Owen who’s clearly regarded quite highly and may look to Doak as a role model in terms of a future breakthrough into the first-team picture at Anfield.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions