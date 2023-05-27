Liverpool agree fee with Athletic Bilbao as teenage signing pushes player out the exit door – report

Liverpool are ready for a hectic summer transfer window with several players expected to both join and leave the club and now it seems that one early piece of business is poised to be completed.

As reported by The Athletic: ‘Young Liverpool attacker Elijah Gift is set to join Athletic Bilbao this summer.

‘Talks between the clubs are at an advanced stage with the fee understood to be around £1million’.

One of our hottest prospects within the youth sides in recent years, Elijah Gift has been in the academy since Under-12 level when he signed from Huddersfield and looked set to have a positive career in red.

However, one key stumbling block for his progression may well have been the signing of Ben Doak last summer, who looks set to have a key part to play in Jurgen Klopp’s Europa League campaign next year.

Now his 16-year-old teammate, who was born in Spain, looks set to head to Athletic Bilbao in the hope of a clearer pathway for first-team minutes in the coming years.

This should add further strength to the belief that our Scottish starlet is the real deal and that he will go on to have a solid career on Merseyside, as he matures into a long-term attacking option.

All that’s left to say here would be that we wish the teenager with joint Spanish and Cuban citizenship all the best and that he can go on to have a good career, even if it is away from Kirkby.

