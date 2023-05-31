‘Next week…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares latest Liverpool transfer update as deal ‘almost agreed’

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to reveal that Liverpool are aiming to finalise the signing of Alexis Mac Allister by next week.

The 24-year-old looks set to swap Brighton for Merseyside in the near future, with Football Insider reporting this morning that a £60m move is ‘99% done’ and the Argentine’s wages are set to be tripled to £150,000 per week.

The reliable Italian reporter broke the latest details on the proposed transfer a few hours later, tweeting: “Liverpool plan for Alexis Mac Allister deal: complete player side details this week, personal terms are almost agreed — then finalize the deal next week.

“Liverpool are prepared to pay the exit clause [it’s less than reported £70m] if all goes to plan on player side.”

While both Romano and Football Insider have indicated that the transfer is into its final stages and could be completed inside the first two weeks of June, there was one notable discrepancy between their two reports.

The Italian has said that personal terms with Mac Allister are ‘almost agreed’, while the other outlet claimed that Liverpool have already ‘secured an agreement in personal terms’.

Perhaps that particular aspect of the deal isn’t fully in place just yet, although the sense from both sources would appear to be that it seems a case of when rather than if.

If anything, Romano’s assertion of a deal possibly being finalised next week should offer further encouragement to Reds supporters who are waiting patiently for the transfer to be signed, sealed and delivered once and for all.

The main takeaway from this update is that the move for Mac Allister looks to be as good as done, with only the final few details to be worked out before we’re treated to an official announcement from Liverpool.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Liverpool plan for Alexis Mac Allister deal: complete player side details this week, personal terms are almost agreed — then finalize the deal next week. 🚨🔴 #LFC Liverpool are prepared to pay the exit clause [it’s less than reported £70m] if all goes to plan on player side. pic.twitter.com/4hJazzhnKK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

