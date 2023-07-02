Pundit admits he’s unsure as to whether 15-goal forward will succeed at Anfield

Tony Cascarino has admitted he’s unsure as to whether Darwin Nunez will be a success at Anfield.

The 24-year-old was signed from Benfica last summer for an initial £64m but despite netting 15 goals for Liverpool across all competitions we’re yet to see the Uruguay international perform at his best.

He’s a constant threat with his impressive pace and movement in behind but he lacked quality in front of goal on too many occasions last term and Cascarino is yet to be convinced by our No. 27.

“[Jurgen] Klopp has seen a lot of attack-minded players come in in the last year or so,” Cascarino told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room). “But [Darwin] Nunez I just don’t know. He’s had a whole year at Anfield and it’s not worked out.

“He’s had a disappointing year, it looks like to me he’s going to be a [Fernando] Torres or a Timo Wener.

“He’s not going to convert the amount of chances he gets.”

We understand that Nunez was rather erratic at times last season but it’s certainly far too early to write him off.

It must be remembered that the Uruguayan arrived in the Premier League not knowing how to speak English and with just two full seasons worth of experience of top-flight European football.

He’s had to adjust to a new culture in England while attempting to understand what Jurgen Klopp wants from him when out on the pitch.

He scored some terrific goals last season and once he enjoys another pre season with the club and strengthens his relationship with his teammates even further we believe we’ll soon see him firing on all cylinders.

During his debut campaign on Merseyside many of his new teammates were struggling for consistency and were massively underperforming so we feel it would be harsh to judge Nunez after just 12 months.

Now that we’ve strengthened our midfield with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister and the impending arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai those players will only increase the chances of our frontline shining next season.

