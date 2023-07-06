Liverpool told they’ve made a ‘massive mistake’ this summer as ex-Red’s new club is confirmed

Jose Enrique believes Liverpool made a ‘massive mistake’ this summer by allowing Bobby Firmino to leave the club.

The Brazil international left the Reds last month following the expiry of his contract and it was announced recently that he’s signed for Saudi outfit Al Ahli.

Our former No. 3, however, believes the 31-year-old is a ‘better’ player than Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez and has admitted he would’ve liked to see the former Hoffenheim man remain on Merseyside.

He wrote in his Instagram Story (via The Boot Room): “I actually believe this is a massive mistake from Liverpool letting him go because if he is still fit he is better than Gakpo, Darwin so…

“But all the best, a big legend for the Reds!”

After joining the club in 2015 Firmino became a vital player for the Reds and was an integral part of the success we’ve achieved under Jurgen Klopp.

He mastered the false-nine role with his unreal work rate off the ball and immense quality on it.

Alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane the Brazilian formed a quite literally frightening front three which helped tear the Premier League and Champions League apart for a number of years.

All good things must come to an end, though, and although our old No. 9 could’ve still done a job for the club it’s now time for Gakpo and Nunez to step up.

Both players had respectable debut campaigns at Anfield last term with the latter netting 15 goals across all competitions following his summer move from Benfica while the former netted seven league goals in 21 outings following his arrival from PSV in January.

There is a lot more to come from both attackers but if they can enjoy a strong pre season under the watchful eye of our German tactician there’s no reason why we won’t see them thriving next term.

