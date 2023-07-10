Liverpool could step up pursuit of Serie A star if shock Anfield exit occurs – report

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool could step up their efforts to sign a player from Serie A if one current Anfield star departs this summer.

On Monday morning, the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport claimed (via Paisley Gates) that the Reds will ‘accelerate’ their reported pursuit of Federico Chiesa if Mo Salah is lured by the riches of the Saudi Pro League.

This follows on from journalist Rudy Galetti telling GIVEMESPORT in recent days that both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are trying to land the Egyptian superstar.

Gazzetta dello Sport added that Juventus have set a €50m (£42.7m) benchmark for the Italy international, for whom they are awaiting concrete proposals.

It seems from the Italian outlet’s report that Liverpool would only step up their pursuit of Chiesa if Salah were to depart for Saudi Arabia, with the latter being someone we most certainly don’t want to see happening.

Even with a growing number of players swapping Europe for the Middle East, though, we can’t envisage the 31-year-old abandoning Anfield at this stage of his career, particularly when he continues to underline his legend status at the club.

Another 30 goals last season shows why he’s simply irreplaceable for the Reds right now, and his near-permanent availability (typically punctuated only by the Africa Cup of Nations) also makes him one of the most reliable players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

By worrying contrast, Chiesa has suffered a string of injury absences over the past couple of seasons and, even allowing for his inferior game-time, has a goal record which isn’t a patch on the Egyptian King – just four in Serie A since the start of 2021/22 (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool would need to bring in a right-sided attacker if Salah were to leave, but we’re confident our iconic 11 won’t be upping sticks from Merseyside for some time yet – certainly not with two years still remaining on his contract.

