(Video) Robertson can’t believe ‘unfair’ treatment of ‘superb’ Liverpool teammate

Andy Robertson has admitted he feels it’s ‘unfair’ that the ‘superb’ Mo Salah only gets credit when he’s scoring on the pitch.

The Egyptian King turned up with another performance on the pitch, grabbing two assists (and was denied a third for Harvey Elliott’s effort, which was later categorised as an own goal) as Liverpool came out with a 3-1 win over Wolves.

With six goal contributions amassed from our first five league games of the season, it would be a joke to suggest the 31-year-old is in any way underperforming or failing to meet expectations.

