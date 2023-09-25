(Image) Manchester-based fan’s jibe at Mac Allister hugely backfires with West Ham assist

In the fickle world of football fans on social media, it’s easy for many rival supporters to poke fun at opposition players and delete posts when they’re no longer relevant but one attack on Alexis Mac Allister has been called out.

Ahead of his seventh appearance for the club, Manchester-based graphic designer @LewVisualss mocked up an image of ‘007’ – where the former Brighton man was quoted as having played seven times and providing no assists or goals.

However, the Argentinian delivered an assist to West Ham in his seventh game and the Tweet was mysteriously deleted but thankfully a screenshot has ensured it hasn’t been lost and now we can have the last laugh.

It’s a risky game to throw some bait out to our supporters and not expect backlash when it goes wrong!

You can view the Mac Allister image courtesy of @LewVisualss (via @TheKopWatch on X):

