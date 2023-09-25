(Video) Liverpool ace will be buzzing after what Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf has said about him

A compliment from Clarence Seedorf would be a huge feather in the cap of any young Dutch footballer, and the four-time Champions League winner has had some kind words to say about one of his compatriots at Liverpool.

The former Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan legend was speaking to FUTBIN as he fielded numerous queries from members of the public who interacted via social media.

One commented that Ryan Gravenberch reminds them of the 47-year-old, whose record as the Amsterdam club’s youngest-ever player was usurped by the current Reds ace.

In response, Seedorf said of the 21-year-old: “Everybody is unique. Ryan started early. He is [the] one who broke my record at Ajax as the youngest player to make his debut. That comes with great responsibility.

“He’s on the way. I believe in him; I think he can make a great career. Just let him take his path. Everyone has his own destiny.”

Gravenberch would’ve grown up with dreams of emulating the success that Seedorf had enjoyed in his playing days, so the Liverpool youngster must be absolutely buzzing at the praise he’s received from the Netherlands legend.

When a four-time champion of Europe backs you to go on and enjoy ‘a great career’, you must be doing a lot right.

You can view Seedorf’s comments on Gravenberch below (from 7:01), via FUTBIN on YouTube: