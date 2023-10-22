(Video) Liverpool fans will love Konate’s reaction to Salah’s second goal against Everton

Ibou Konate can count himself somewhat lucky to not have been shown a second yellow card against Everton yesterday but Liverpool fans will love how the Frenchman reacted to Mo Salah’s second goal against the Toffees.

With Sean Dyche’s side down to 10 men following Ashley Young’s first half dismissal, the Reds were struggling to break down a resolute Everton defence.

Our No. 5 had already been booked for a foul on Amadou Onana and was then adjudged to have fouled Blues striker Beto just inside the visitor’s half.

Referee Craig Pawson awarded a free kick but did not show a second yellow to the former RB Leipzig defender who was then brought off for Joel Matip almost immediately by Jurgen Klopp.

Dyche was left incensed by the decision and it was Konate who was soon laughing in the dugout after Salah netted his second goal in injury time to secure all three points for the Anfield outfit.

The 24-year-old was smiling and chuckling alongside youngsters Callum Scanlon and Jarrell Quansah on the bench and this is the content we all love to see!

Check Ibou laughing away below via @snappedlfc on X: