‘I needed to go’ – Former Reds striker explains how Mo Salah contributed to his Liverpool departure

Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awaniyi has explained the impact Mo Salah’s arrival had on his Reds career.

The 26-year-old, who is now plying his trade at Nottingham Forest, never made a senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side after joining the club in 2015 but regularly trained alongside the Egyptian King.

The Nigerian reveals that due to the fact he was up against Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino for a spot in Klopp’s side he had to make the ‘tough decision’ to seek regular game time elsewhere.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com (via Daily Star), he said: “The training sessions, wow! I knew that this is the kind of training that you win something from! You don’t train like that and then at the end of the season you get nothing.

“For me as a player, that was the kind of environment I had always wanted. But in life sometimes you have to make tough decisions, and I knew for me that I needed to go and play every week.

“You look at the time, there was Salah, Mane, Firmino and others. I knew the chances (to play) were very, very slim. I knew I needed to get to a place where I was playing every week. It was hard (to leave), but it was a decision I had to make.”

There is no shame whatsoever in playing second fiddle to our No. 11.

Since joining the club from AS Roma in 2016 Salah has been simply sensational and has helped the club pick up every major trophy possible.

He’s now the clubs record goalscorer in Europe and in the Premier League and appears to be getting sharper and sharper each year.

Awoniyi, meanwhile, joined Forest from Union Berlin last summer and helped the club retain their Premier League status after netting 10 goals in 27 games.

He’s started the current campaign in impressive fashion too, with five goal contributions in eight outings.

It’s always nice to see a ex-Red speak so honestly about his time at Liverpool and we wish him all the best for the future!

