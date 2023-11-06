Liverpool transfer target has cut-price release clause; January exit is very possible – report

Liverpool could pick up one of their rumoured transfer targets for a cut-price figure in 2024, judging by reports which have emerged.

Sport.de claimed that Assan Ouedraogo, the 17-year-old Schalke 04 midfielder with whom the Reds have been linked, has a release clause of just €7m (£6.1m).

The report added that ‘a farewell in the winter is now coming to the fore’ and that the Gelsenkirchen club could duly ‘cash in’, even though the exit clauses don’t come into effect until next summer.

By today’s standards, a fee of just over £6m is very modest for a club like Liverpool, so they may be very tempted to try and pounce for Ouedraogo. The issue is, so might his plethora of other suitors.

The teenager only made his senior debut for Schalke in August but has quickly become a regular for them, featuring in all but one league game this season and starting seven, with one goal and one assist to his name from midfield (Transfermarkt).

If the Reds were to sign him next year, it’d be a big leap from the German second tier to the upper echelons of the Premier League, so he’d likely be dispatched on loan for a season or two to accrue further first-team experience.

However, in light of the reports from Germany, Liverpool may need to move quickly. Otherwise, another club could well swoop to snap up Ouedraogo in a flash.

